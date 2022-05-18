Reading the communication issued by the anarchist group Counterinformation, I didn't know whether to laugh or cry. Having firmly middle-class TMR described as a wealthy community has a certain comparative truth to it, and there are a number of large houses that belong to very wealthy people, but describing the inhabitants of neighbouring Park Extension as poor and exploited shows an ignorance of what constitutes a nice typical city neighbourhood (mixture of small apartment buildings, duplexes, row houses, with room for a small front garden and who knows what in back, as well as services such as a corner grocery store which I miss in TMR). This ignorance is insulting and makes me wonder about the seriousness, and origins, of the so-called anarchists.
By the way, TMR's so-called "wall" is a waist-high chain link fence with a gate at every cross street to enable pedestrians to get in. It is intended to keep kids chasing a ball from running out onto a major artery, L'Acadie Boulevard, and to discourage cars from using TMR's residential streets as a short cut to points west. TMR has the attraction of a good variety of schools, and Park Ex kids attended them and, by the way, won a lot of prizes while they were at it. I grew up in a similar neighbourhood in Brooklyn, NY, and we didn't feel poor and exploited: we felt lucky.
Marcia L. Barr
TMR
