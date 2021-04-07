Your editorial “What is Mayor Plante’s problem with condemning anti-Semitism” is something which puzzles everyone who has written to her asking that she adopt the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance IHRA definition, and has not heard from her as to why she refuses to do so. It is now accepted by about 40 countries including France Germany, Greece, Italy, Spain, Sweden , United Kingdom, Israel, and Canada.
What does she disagree with in this definition? Is she afraid of angering her voting base?
It’s time for all Media to take up this issue and ask her why every time when she is giving a public talk, and not accept anything but a direct answer. If she continues to refuse to make a decision, does she not feel that that the public will assume that she is condoning anti-Semitism? Does she care?
Jack Hoffman
Cote St-Luc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.