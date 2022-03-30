While the federal government is tabling legislation to ensure Quebec does not lose a seat when Canada’s electoral map is redrawn, the CAQ is doing everything in its power (often with the notwithstanding clause), to slam doors on English education, religious rights and freedoms.
Does anyone see the irony here?
Judy Kolonics
NDG
