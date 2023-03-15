Regarding recent reports in Quebec on racial discrimination in education, the province’s politicians should find food for thought from a British study published last year. One factor scrutinized was Britain's high school leaving exam results and their connection to the ethnicity of the students. Of the sixteen different groups studied, and despite variations in educational outcomes from one group to another, one factor was common to all the groups.
In Britain, those students entitled to free lunches indicate their coming from a poorer family, and they did not perform as well academically as others, even when belonging to the same ethnic group. Wealth, not merely intellect nor ethnicity, seems to play its part in school success. This creates a vicious cycle. Scholastic achievement is a strong predictor for better paying jobs and a higher income which will benefit their families and children. However, rather than remedying the problem of this educational divide connected to income, Quebec’s practices and policies exacerbates it.
The province’s taxpayers subsidize the province’s private schools to the tune of about $500 million annually, thus providing an incentive for the wealthier to abandon public schools. Furthermore, these schools are permitted to have selective criteria for accepting students, whereas the public system cannot. Having already received public funding, it is private school graduates who are more likely to become recipients of Quebec’s well subsidized university system too, thus widening the potential income differential.
In a province where parental choice is often deemed an anathema, the answer is not to remove the choice for private schooling but to phase out their public subsidies and spend those funds to support those more needy. Unfortunately, that is unlikely. Politicians, whose families are often themselves the very beneficiaries of these handouts, are too preoccupied with defending a language rather than bridging the gap between the haves and have nots. Are Quebec’s two solitudes now more identifiable by wealth rather than language?
Jim Wilson
NDG
