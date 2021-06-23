I am sure Jeff Itcush’s opinion piece "Residential Schools, Reconciliation and Us" sprang from impeccably good intentions, but I found certain elements in it disturbing.
First, the dramatic rhetoric: “horrific news,” “more ghastly,” and “gruesome discovery,” for example, words applicable to a completely unexpected discovery of a mass grave, rather than what the 215 children’s grave in Kamloops illuminated by new technology were: the *confirmation* of an already assumed collection of unmarked individual graves, a difference with a huge distinction in historical and moral significance. Kamloops is not Babi Yar, but ramped-up language like this suggests it is on a par with the latter, and moreover suggests that these children were murdered rather than the victims of disease. The news was not “horrific”; it was distressing. The discovery was not “gruesome”; it was saddening.
This was not the only commentary I have seen that nudges the reader into imagining a parallel with the Holocaust - indeed, several commentators have flatly used the words “Canadian Holocaust” in conjunction with the residential schools - even though the schools, however oppressive they were, cannot compare in any significant way to the hate-fuelled eradicationist project devised by the Nazis. Even to suggest such a parallel is to present Jews’ worst enemies with a precious gift: permission to elevate every unenlightened and inhumane scheme throughout the ages - thousands, such as the treatment of poor children in Victorian workhouses, as described by Dickens - as comparable to an evil empire unique in human history. If even unmarked graves (common during the Spanish influenza and other historical periods) are “horrific," then surely the Palestinians can make their case for Israelis as Nazis and themselves as the new Jews.
Second, I take issue with the statement, “We need to recognize that this is not a ‘First Nations problem’, but a problem of every single Canadian.”
Why is it the problem of every single Canadian? The residential schools were conceived by government leaders in collaboration with church functionaries. Canadians were not consulted about this project. There were no Senate hearings or votes taken on the decision. The average Canadian probably didn’t even know they existed. Those who did know were unlikely to have any idea of the abuses that were going on inside them. So why should ordinary Canadians, including the vast swath of Canadians who arrived in this country in the last 50 years or so feel guilt or shame over a former government’s misguided policy? I feel sympathy for those who suffered in the residential schools, but I don’t see why I should feel guilt. It is my obligation to know Canadian history and engage in civic discussion on how our country can do better for all its citizens. But the Indigenous situation is not my problem to solve, and I feel it is wrong that I should be “colonialism-shamed,” so to speak, in this way.
It is tempting, in these virtue-signalling times, to amplify the tragic status of a former national sin with disproportionate language in order to avoid accusations of insufficient “wokeness” on social media. But that is not, or should not be, the choice of responsible writers.
Barbara Kay
Westmount
