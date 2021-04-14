It is early days, but new president Marlene Jennings of the Quebec Community Group Network [QCGN] has already failed her first test. It is very doubtful that was representing her group with her exuberant and inappropriate comments of ‘I am with Premier Legault’ and ‘I love it ‘when he decided to send secondary students back to school by overruling the English school boards. Whom did she consult before speaking out? She may have her own views, but leaders are supposed to represent their members. She may have a personal agenda for cozying up to Legault, but that was not her promise on her election, when she indicated that she would be a unifier, and bring back those groups which had deserted the organization under its previous administration. The push back against her ill advised and intemperate comments was immediate and deserved. We then heard her gushing apology. Having made the first egregious error, she had to make amends, but was the apology genuine or merely political? She seems to be a person who was in search of a job. Having lost what was arguably one of the safest Liberal seats in Canada, she fled to the CAQ. Legault, whereupon, as a political ‘reward’ appointed her to a post at the EMSB. With that job ending she looked for another and conveniently found it at the QCGN. Her first action at the QCGN has been divisive and that is the last thing Quebec’s English speakers need. We are probably stuck with her for two more years, but can’t we find an individual who will be more representative of the English? Robert Libman, are you listening?
Jim Wilson
NDG
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.