Since being elected to power in Quebec in 2018, the CAQ has continually destroyed democracy and minority rights in Quebec to stay in power. The key issue here centres on whether François Legault wants to turn Quebec into a new version of an authoritarian state where the minority non-Francophones have no legal rights.
In the 2022 provincial elections, the number of registered voters varied from 11,159 in Îles-de-la-Madeleine to 62,562 in Saint-Jean. This means 1 vote in Îles-de-la-Madeleine is equal to 5,606 votes in Saint-Jean. This is easily corrected by passing a law setting the maximum number of voters per electoral riding to be within ±5% of the average number of voters per electoral district. Since there are 125 electoral districts and 6,301,113 registered voters, each electoral district should have between 47,888 and 52,929 registered voters.Then one vote in the smallest district would equal 1.1 votes in the largest district. By keeping the number of voters very large in each English-speaking Montreal-Gatineau electoral district versus the small number of voters in each French-speaking electoral district, Premier Legault is destroying democracy.
While the CAQ promises to hire foreign-trained medical staff to ensure all citizens and hospitals have access to medical staff, Bill 96 requires all such medical personnel to place their children in French schools.
Thus foreign-trained medical staff refuse to come to Quebec since they want their children to learn English, which is the basis of international business. Premier Legault fails to change Bill 96 to provide badly needed foreign-trained medical staff to treat Quebecers with illnesses.
Unfortunately the CAQ plans to devote $87.9 million to consult Quebecers on the state of the French language instead of using the $87.9 million (the equivalent annual salary of about 1,600 nurses) to help improve provincial health care.
The CAQ claims Bill 96 protects the French language by limiting the rights of citizens to use other languages. This statement proves the CAQ does not recognize the entire world is going ballistic on using English and other languages. A simple way to protect French without limiting the use of other languages is by ensuring all students receive a good education in French from well-qualified teachers starting in kindergarten until they graduate from high school. Then every Quebecer will fluently speak French and any other languages they want to speak without imposing language limitations.
If Quebecers only speak French, then foreign businesses will not come to create jobs in the province. Many CAQ members continuously hide the fact they learned English in private schools. As a past owner of the Air Transat airline, François Legault employed English-speaking staff and became a multi-millionaire. But he would now stop those opportunities for others.
It’s time this all came to a stop.
Hy London
TMR
