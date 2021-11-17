A true politician will never be satisfied with a job or career in the private sector, no matter how good the money is. Lucre and comfort is not sufficient.
That is the essential reality of Denis Coderre. He may deny it, even to himself at first, especially after this defeat which was humbling. But, as surely as a plant grows towards light, he will once again scour the political want ads of his mind, then talk to a few people for encouragement. They will talk to a few more people to test the waters.
After the next election, the Quebec Liberal Party will require a great rebuilding effort. They will need a new leader, too. Coderre will say his time has passed. Four years in opposition or worse, he will think out loud with his inner band of supporters. “I would be at least sixty-three before becoming the premier of Quebec”. A voice in the back of the room will shout out: “And how old will you be in four years if you’re not the premier of Quebec?”
Me.Howard Greenfield
Montreal
