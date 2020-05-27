Letter writer Chris Eustace (The circus, ballet and school board democracy, May 20) compares what he sees as differing governing styles between Quebec's two largest English language school boards. Mind you, with one currently under trusteeship and the other a few years ago seeing its Chair leave under questionable circumstances, I do not think that either board can lay claim to any reward for ethical actions or good governance.
The central issue is not how one board compares to another; rather, it is that past provincial governments have denied citizens their democratic right to educational input by cancelling scheduled school board elections on frivolous grounds. Denying electors an opportunity to voice their concerns via any election process is, at base, thwarting the democratic processes.
Mr. Eustace's assertion that new school board elections now scheduled for early November — if not once again cancelled or postponed — will put in place "directors" who will guide these embryonic "service centres" ignores the reality that those elected will not "decide" anything — they simply "advise". It is the government-appointed Executive Director who makes all decisions for the board following all of the directives from the Ministry.
Whatever the elected representatives may be, they will control and manage little with meetings and discussions for show rather than meaningful community input. Yes, there may well be school board elections; but a facetious process representing little.
Jon G. Bradley
Associate Professor (Retired)
Education/McGill University
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.