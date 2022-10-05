Can the phrase political discrimination be applied to Quebec? When the CAQ’s Immigration and Labour Minister Jean Boulet got caught with his pants down making apologies for uttering untruthful generalizations concerning immigrants, the language they speak and their unwillingness to work, Premier Legault, in effect, inferred he may offer him a new pair of pants in another cabinet portfolio.
Have we forgotten that we were all immigrants or from immigrant stock save for our First Nations? Have we forgotten to extend Egalité et Fraternité to all Quebecers and new immigrants to succeed irrespective of whether they are part of a minority or majority re language, race, religion, ethnicity, nationality at birth etc.?
Unfortunately, the world is watching this political uncertainty unfold nourished by the passage of inappropriate bills being contested and the errant mouth of those in a position of authority left uncensored. They may no longer wish to invest in Quebec, buy “Made in Quebec”, visit or live here.
This perception must change or Quebec may remain on the federal dole as a “Have Not Province” until it does but with less social services we’ve come to expect.
Michael Shafter
Montreal
