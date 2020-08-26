The school board is the hearth and home of local democracy in education, and voting in (and out) school commissioners is its cornerstone. We don’t vote for education ministers; we vote for school commissioners. First APPELE-QUÉBEC and now QESBA have called for elections, already delayed for two years, to be delayed again. The argument seems to be that there is no time to organize elections, in part, because the government is still trying to lift the suspension order in effect against Bill 40.
This is thoroughly unacceptable. The courts have said that there is a sound constitutional argument for staying the effects of Bill 40 as it applies to our community until a final decision is rendered. The government is trying but will probably fail to lift the suspension order. Should the minister’s manoeuvres determine our timeline for elections? Why aren’t we setting the electoral agenda?
Here’s an open secret: the case will likely be in the Supreme Court before the final status of Bill 40 as it affects us is concerned. That could take years. How long should we have to wait before we exercise the most basic democratic right we have: the right to vote?
Me.Howard Greenfield
Montreal
