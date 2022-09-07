I remember when Robert Bourassa passed horrible language legislation saying it would preserve social peace. Today, social peace sounds quaint. The goalposts have moved so far over the years that this election campaign has the outgoing premier telling his rivals not to stir up anger. And Liberal deputy Marwah Rizqy accuses Conservative leader Eric Duhaime of channeling hatred because he said he wants to give the “growing discontent“ of disenchanted Quebecers a voice in the National Assembly.
I remember also when the Parti Québécois of another era got it in the neck because of Felquiste Raymond Lévesque’s threats against the Jewish community. The Federal Liberals of the day even tried to blame the Bloc Québécois for his atrocious remarks.
It should be remembered that when the Parti Québécois channeled the discontent of the street and enfranchised it in the National Assembly, mailboxes were again a place for letters to be posted.
Me. Howard Greenfield
Montreal
