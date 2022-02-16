In your editorial on “The Dawson Decision” you call the decision “unconscionable.” Of course it is. Because that's what these "closet separatists" do. This is systemic racism against any who they perceive as not pur laine, not really Quebecois !
With the obvious hypocritical exception of people from French-speaking countries who speak just enough English to be perfect little bureaucrats in a province that just loves bureaucracy.Hypocrisy, bureaucracy, rampant nationalism. That’s a combination that scares me far more than a mere global pandemic.
Thank you so much for your editorial. Please keep writing these editorials. Even if no nationalist, separatist would be caught dead reading it. The words are out there. On the record. Keep beating your fists on the walls of ignorance, intolerance and just plain stupidity.
Michael Labbee
Pointe Claire
