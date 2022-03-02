Unfortunately, the about-face of the government's promise to fund the expansion project of Dawson College has overshadowed other developments by the CAQ government that benefit Quebec's anglophone education community.
Consider the latest report from the Eastern Townships School Board with three other English boards - Central Québec, Lester B. Pearson, and Riverside - which recently have undergone either the construction of a new school or expansion work.
On Jan. 28, The Sherbrooke Record reported on the Board "about to celebrate a historic moment with the completion of a new elementary school in Drummondville."
That said, the government should proceed with the expansion of Dawson not only to ease the overcrowding but also to build a planned medical clinic to serve the general public: "...thousands of people every year."
No question, the idea is an investment that will certainly benefit our youth - anglophone and francophone. Not going ahead with the plan has been characterized as "a loss for the neighborhood and the province overall."
As Aristotle wrote, "A promise made must be a promise kept."
Chris Eustace
Pierrefonds, QC
