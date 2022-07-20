Well written editorial on censorship. Hot topic!
Especially this line “There is a dangerous current running through society that for the sake of not offending anyone’s sensibilities.”
People don’t know how or are afraid to have open and healthy discussions/debates. The society slowly deteriorates as far as I’m concerned.. What’s next?
Elena Sakharova
Pointe Claire
