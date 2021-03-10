I read your editorial on ending the curfew now and fully agree with everything you wrote. It reflects my thoughts and feelings exactly. Government should never enact measures that trample on our basic freedoms. I have written to my MNA on this issue and was advised to contact the Canadian Civil Liberties Association, from whom I have not yet received an answer.
Thank you,
Renee Marak
Pointe-Claire
