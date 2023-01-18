Is there something wrong with our snow removal equipment? Are we not paying enough taxes? Although the roads are quickly plowed and salted when the bad weather hits, the removal of the snowbanks from the edge of the sidewalks takes forever, or never happens. This leads to narrower streets, difficulty for pedestrians to cross, and heightened potential for an accident. During our brief warm spell, the opportunity for a cleanup was missed, so now we have frozen ridges lining our roads. This may be okay for the City of Montreal...but we should be better that that!
Mark Needelman
Cote St. Luc
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.