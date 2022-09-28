Most people living in Côte St. Luc are here because they wanted a suburban Environment, not a city environment. We do not want to live in a city landscape on top of each other. If the City’s main and honest concern would be more greenery in the parking lots, then more rows of trees and other green vegetation could be planted in long rows. Throw in some pleasant fountains as well, why not? This would eliminate some parking spaces but not force shoppers to go underground where one can circle around for a long time until finding a spot, as is the case now in many underground parking facilities throughout the city and hospital visits.
The plans show putting up many buildings whose tenants will also need their own parking spaces, presumably in a garage under the specific building. These owners or renters will not be very happy to share a huge underground garage space with “strangers” who are there to shop, go for lunch, or participate in exercise classes, hairdressers etc. They will want their own permanent spot and rightly so. So what is the plan here? If these buildings have their own private garages as they should, how much space will there be underground for the rest of the public parking for a variety of reasons for a various length of time?
The delightful idealistic scenes shown for Cavendish Mall and Côte St. Luc shopping centres belie the Canadian harsh weather reality. And worse to come according to climate change and forecasts. Such as longer colder winters and more humid, hotter summers. So regardless of the desire to see most citizens bicycling around, the weather itself does not permit this. Of course there is always a hardy lot who cycle here and there but not many and not the demography of Côte St. Luc.
In the pleasant months, there are a few families and individuals cycling mainly as an activity, as a form of exercise, as a leisure pursuit. Citizens of Côte St. Luc will not be on their bicycles doing their grocery shopping and balancing several bags of groceries thereon.
Talking about demographics , it is acknowledged that there are many senior citizens living here. But the City quite rightly wants to attract more young families. If they are truly interested to achieve that goal then they must have have some control on the type of housing units to be built on these lots. We need more private housing, at least town houses which have two, three and even four bedrooms. We do not need buildings like the one we have on Cavendish (next to our City Hall and great library) which is a huge structure full of tiny apartments with hardly any storage space not conducive for families.
Back to the drawing board... how is snow clearance envisioned? The big trucks that blow the snow into accompanying receiving trucks cannot wind their way in and out of these narrow designer spaces shown to us via the on-line meeting and the Sunday, Sept. 18 presentation. How about the mundane garbage removal. big blue, brown over-flowing containers plus garbage bags, used boxes are all piled up behind some of our shopping centres before the pick up, how are these huge noisy vans with the smell wafting around them - it cannot be helped - but it has to be considered going to maneuver around.
As more people will move in, with more cars – sorry Côte St. Luc designers for the future—this is a reality that will affect all of the citizens of Côte St. Luc. How will we get out of here? There is of course Fleet Rd. (Hampstead won’t be a happy neighbour) there is Westminster Ave. ( Montreal West won’t be a happy neighbour either) and Côte St. Luc Road. All these are venues for movement in and out of Côte St. Luc are already quite crowded and getting slower. Oh, but wait a minute, Cavendish Blvd. will be extended! How will this help? We will have yet more traffic barreling back and forth on an already busy roadway.
We do have to consider the Cavendish extension, which is an important factor here. Again someone’s imagination is running wild. To wit, the middle isle running the length of Cavendish is too narrow, let’s make it wider, let’s get a tramline going down the middle - back to the future -let’s make a bicycle path. Then, pray tell, how many lanes are left for cars going down the Cavendish extension and for us local citizens who may want to turn left off Cavendish to Kildare, right off Kildare to go to Bialik High school or the Chabad House, or on to Marc Chagall, to the shopping Mall in whatever format it will be finally built, to City Hall or the library, or on to Mackle further down? We absolutely need the four lanes we have now without diminution.
In summary, let us not forget the reality of the weather. Let us acknowledge that we need to be in air-conditioned spaces in the summer, indeed we are advised to seek out such spaces for our health.
The winters are long,very cold, full of snow and the in between seasons can still have icy patches and high winds. We need to get into a fairly warm shopping mall. We are living in Quebec, not really considered a temperate climate zone, so bicycling is not for the average citizen as a way of commuting. By the way, how many city councillors and their families or friends are bicycling to work during our severe and unpleasant months?
The one new concept that is of interest is the placing a train station behind the Côte St. Luc shopping centre, As well as provision of dedicated buses for downtown at certain times of day for those who do indeed work in the city and students travelling back and forth, I think it would be agreed by many, that both the Cavendish Mall food court or the entire Côte St. Luc shopping centre should be updated. One wonders how much of these plans and people hired has already cost our City?
Marianne Constantine
CSL
