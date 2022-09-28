I shudder when I think of the traffic at Décarie and Vezina with seven new towers at Decarie Square. Does no one at city council do the slightest bit of research before talking publicly about these "improvements"? Let the entire council and mayor spend seven continuous mornings trying to cross Décarie west to east between 7 am and 10 am. And still support this madness. Seems to me Oren Sebag made promises about improving this situation last municipal election. This plan will certainly not improve anything!
Lili Yesovitch
Côte St Luc
