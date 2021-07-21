If the flames of the social media firestorm being stoked are any indication, the recent council meeting covered by Joel Goldenberg in this article was certainly an explosive one.
I encourage everyone to watch the full meeting and to pay close attention to the unprofessional and disrespectful behaviour Councillor David Tordjman displays during the proceedings.
Since not everyone has the time or inclination to watch it themselves, in summary:
Each councillor was provided with the opportunity to present their comments about the [Kirwan] park project, Councillor Tordjman being no exception. The Mayor stated that he would speak last.
Councillor Tordjman repeatedly interrupted Mitchell Brownstein, Mayor/ Maire - Côte Saint-Luc who had himself appropriately listened politely during the councillor’s comments about the park project.
It was in response to these repeated breaches of decorum by Mr. Tordjman that the Mayor finally said he would mute his microphone if he would not be quiet during the Mayor’s turn to respond to the comments presented.
Mr. Tordjman tried to hijack the meeting and turn it into his personal election platform by discussing his declaration to run as Mayor and challenging Mayor Brownstein to make a similar declaration. It was in response to this outburst by Mr. Tordjman that the Mayor stated that he is currently busy running the city, not campaigning.
There is a time and place for everything. Council meetings are to discuss council business. The campaigns for Mayor and district councillors will begin soon enough in September. Hopefully candidates, as well as CSL residents, will remember to listen to each other respectfully during what is certain to be a heated campaign.
In the meantime, let’s all remember how fortunate we are to live in the greatest city in Montreal.
Marla S. Goodwin,CPA,CA
CSL
Please note: Marla Goodwin is a relative of Mayor Brownstein
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.