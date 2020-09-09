We don’t know if the pandemic has peaked, but we do know that under Mayor Plante, Montreal has Plateaued. And a provincial government whose attitude towards us ranges from indifference to hostility maximizes our plight.
Politicians have been trying to kill what was once Canada’s leading metropolis for ages now, but we have survived because of our resilience. We survived the exit of big business when the PQ came to power in 1976. We survived the economic carnage of the post-1980 referendum years.
In the words of Dryden (not Ken): we shall bleed a while and then rise up to fight again.
Me. Howard Greenfield
Montreal
