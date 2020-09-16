I live on Terrebonne so I know what a mess this entire bike path issue has been and who has been affected. Cry for CDN/NDG. Yes, cry for the residents, as we are stuck with a borough mayor (Sue Montgomery), who refuses to listen to the citizens she represents.
I thank the other borough councillors who voted to dismantle these bike paths. They realize that the citizens they were elected to represent were extremely angry and distressed about this. The "cry" should be directed to Ms. Montgomery. Listen to the concerns of those you represent, or stay out of politics!
Judy Kolonics
NDG
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.