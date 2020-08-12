The doctrine of reasonable accommodation originates with the idea that, collectively, we should make compromises in the secular realm so that individuals may follow their religion without having to remove themselves from the activities of daily life. The pandemic has reversed this by imposing reasonable accommodations on our religious practices so that we can be faithful to the civic obligations imposed on daily life by government.
Reasonable accommodation is, by its very nature, a matter of proportion. One should always be entitled to ask: has the right balance been struck? For instance, are burial and cremation services being conducted in a way that is sufficiently mindful of the risks of the virus while remaining as faithful as possible in the circumstances to the tenets of religion and social custom? A society that professes to be concerned with dignity in dying needs to examine its conscience at this time to see if we are being consistent with that principle.
Dr. Joanne Liu, the former president of Doctors Without Borders and world-renowned expert in pandemic preparedness, tells us that while people will forgive the mistakes government has made during the pandemic, they will never forget not being able to accompany their loved ones on their final journey. Whether we view the departed as the canary in the mineshaft or as advance party, a part of us dies when we bury our dead, and a proper interment is necessary to sanctify both the dead and the living.
Must we abandon the protocols of interment in order to observe the rules of pandemic protocol? If we can socially distance in a restaurant, why can’t we congregate in a chapel? It is not only government that must be scrutinized at this time. It is fair to ask if we are being foresaken by our religious institutions.
Howard Greenfield
Montreal
