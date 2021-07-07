I couldn't have said it better than your Canada Day editorial and I have said basically the same thing in our editorial this week. I am calling for a new revolution...a revolution of the heart, A revolution in which we pledge to acknowledge the mistakes of our colonial past, take responsibility for each other and put an end to malignant attacks based on the long out-dated notion that whites are superior.
Alan Hustak,Editor
Fort Qu’appelle Times
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.