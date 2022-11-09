Montreal had the Volunteer Tax in 1968. Could Loto-Québec help the municipalities and the government of Quebec by simplifying the Tout ou Rien lottery with a draw every four minutes? It could also have a variable purchase price ($1 , $2, etc) like in the All or Nothing lottery in Massachusetts. Another idea would be to offer Keno like the Keno in Virginia with many chances of winning.
Marc Williams
Montreal
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.