The Suburban gave me my first job in journalism - writing a weekly sports roundup - when I was still in high school. Forever grateful, and along with Editor Beryl Wajsman and the likes of Mark Lidbetter and Mike Cohen keep it highly readable - even from here in deepest Toronto! Congratulations to all.
Anthony Wilson-Smith
Toronto
