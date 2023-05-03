The Suburban gave me my first job in journalism - writing a weekly sports roundup - when I was still in high school. Forever grateful, and along with Editor Beryl Wajsman and the likes of Mark Lidbetter and Mike Cohen keep it highly readable - even from here in deepest Toronto! Congratulations to all.

Anthony Wilson-Smith

Toronto

editor@thesuburban.com

