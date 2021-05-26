I want to congratulate The Suburban Newspaper, Beryl Wajsman, Michael Sochaczevski and Joel Goldenberg for doing our community the justice by properly and honestly covering the Pro-Israel Rally and the terrible violence that ensued by Pro-Palestinian extremists. Thank you for sharing my daughter, Megan Goldwax's story as well.
Michael Goldwax
Councillor
Hampstead
