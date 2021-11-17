I must congratulate the Suburban for your coverage of the elections and for putting such complete results in print. It was disappointing that the Montreal Gazette did not do as full a job. I know some results were also aired on radio and tv. But none provided the full coverage that I had to wait for The Suburban to find.
I do enjoy your paper every week for many reasons especially the editorials.
Beatrice Levine
Momtreal
