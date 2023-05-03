Firstly, congratulations on your (meaning The Suburban, natch) birthday. After growing up in St. Laurent, which I abandoned some 50 years ago, I still maintained interest is what was going on in my old digs. You have faithfully provided that.
Kudos to Dr. Saba on his turning of the screw on the directors of the MUHC. It seems as if the doctors in that group of bean-counters have forgotten their Hippocratic Oath (the modern one) and the part that states "I will remember that I remain a member of society, with special obligations to all my fellow human beings, those sound of mind and body as well as the infirm." Perhaps, once enshrined in their Ivory Tower, they opted out by taking a Hypocritic Oath?
Alfred Epstein
Les Cedres
