Congratulations to everyone at the Suburban on the 13 QCNA Awards. You showed once again that you produce a really great weekly newspaper. Well deserved.
We are fortunate to have you here in this province. And much needed, for a legitimate viewpoint from "les autres.” Because that's just the way it is, unfortunately.
Jolly good show!
Michael Labbee, r.g.
Pointe Claire
