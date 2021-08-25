I have been scouring the media for any attention being given to the GIS clawback.
Your editor Beryl Wajsman’s report is only one of two that i have found.
I recently sent an email to CBC News. Absolute silence on this issue.
It is incredible to see such a blatant disregard for the unnecessary financial hardship seniors being subjected to by the CRA.
I am a 71-year-old senior who lost my GIS supplement in July, 2021.
It is a CERB clawback based on income exceeding a certain amount.
It is incredible that seniors on fixed income pensions are being singled out while corporations who benefited from CERB monies are not.
It is even more incredible that the media silence is in part due to the silence of the many publicly funded organizations responsible for advocating for seniors such as CanAge or the Seniors Services Society of B.C.
It will be months before any legislation might be passed to right this very egregious CRA wrong.
The CRA will not even provide the numbers for the seniors affected by the clawback they are enforcing.
In the meantime seniors affected are needlessly suffering financial hardship in the midst of a COVID-19 pandemic and heat wave.
This is yet another very telling sign of society's lack of concern about seniors.
John F. Smith
Vancouver
(0) comments
