Are we all not just so tired of hashing and rehashing the same old language debate – since the time of Premier Lévesque? This debate, nay Battle, has been the bane of this province’s existence and development.
In a soon to be post-pandemic era, should the focus not be 100% devoted to increasing the economy? And for that to happen, saddling businesses with yet more rules, while giving small-minded people more ammunition to out those they feel are non-compliant, makes absolutely no fiscal sense.
So fed up am I that I propose we give the entire province back to those it was taken from – the Indigenous Peoples. Give back the islands – just give it ALL back!
Although I am bilingual, I would prefer not having languages foisted upon us and continually having to hear about the down-trodden French language. If any languages deserve protection the Indigenous languages do.
Me. Linda Hammerschmid
Montreal
