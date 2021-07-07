A few comments on your June 23 Edition:
1. "It's Enough" - Article by J. Goren
Just as their American counterparts, Canadian Jews are finally realizing that European and North American woke progressive liberals are a farce. Justin and his gang of liberal cowards are scared witless of the Muslim extremists. They cater to their every whim and will never stand by Israel. They prefer political correctness and virtue signaling to true justice. This cowardly attitude is destroying Western Europe and America.
2. Jewish Pride and Courage - Letter.
I agree with this letter 100% - a massive counterprotest in support of Israel should have been organized in front of Israel's consulate in Westmount as an unequivocal show of support to Israel and its people. The aggressive and hostile protestors were given free reign to aggressively protest not once, but many many times. Next time I will personally organize a rally. I am so sick of not speaking out.
Illya Kuryalin
Momtreal
