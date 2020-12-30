The recent racist attack at the West Island Black Community Association's online Zoom meeting is disturbing on many levels.
Fortunately, though, there are groups who are working toward battling racism - at the school and provincial level.
Recently the Lester B. Pearson school board acknowledged racism exists in society and "can no longer be ignored." Hence the creation of a 'Task Force on Equity and Inclusivity' which aims to produce a report containing "actionable recommendations" to fight racism and discrimination.
At the provincial level, the CAQ government formed an "Action Group against Racism" which looked at ways to counter racism across provincial services, ranging from policing to the education system.
One concrete way on the education front is to make the issue of racism part of the new curriculum to be given to elementary and high schools starting in 2022. The new program will also include themes covering sex education, digital citizenship and democracy.
Bravo to the Pearson board and the CAQ government on their initiatives to combat racism.
Chris Eustace
Pierrefonds, Quebec
