CLINTEL stands for Climate Intelligence. It is an independent foundation in climate change and climate policy. CLINTEL was founded in 2019 by emeritus professor of geophysics Guus Berkhout and science journalist Marcel Crok. CLINTEL's main objective is to generate knowledge and understanding of the causes and effects of climate change as well as the impact of climate policy. CLINTEL is an independent 'climate watchdog' in both fields.
A summary of the climate view of CLINTEL is: "There is no climate emergency". Signatories supporting the World Climate Declaration by CLINTEL are on www.clintel.org. There is a global network of 1,500 scientists and professionals. Canadians represent 120, or 8% of these.
Climate science is not a narrow branch of science. It encompasses a wide range of physics and chemistry. Thus, people from disciplines other than climate science can and do make valuable contributions to climate science. Some of these contributions are on the CLINTEL website.
Several methods show the warming effect of carbon dioxide (CO2) is too small to measure. For example, the science behind the psychrometric chart, a mathematical model of the Earth's atmosphere, was developed from the science by pioneering scientists over the previous 500 years. Scientists such as Galileo, Boyle, Charles/Gay-Lussac, Newton, and Fahrenheit. The chart, invented in 1904, does not include warming by CO2 because these scientists could not find a measurable warming effect.
A recently published paper by the Canadian signatories, Lightfoot and Ratzer, uses known physics and chemistry to confirm the warming effect of CO2 is too small to measure. For example, between McMurdo Station in Antarctica and Mogadishu near the Equator in East Africa, the temperature difference caused by CO2 is 0.006oC—an amount too small to measure—out of a difference of 69oC between the two locations.
The Sun entered a cooling solar minimum in mid-2020. Satellite measurements show Earth's January temperatures have fallen by 0.4oC to January 2023, although CO2 is increasing. Look around you and see the killing frosts reducing the food supply. Killing frosts at blossom time destroyed the Vermont fruit supply for 2023. We must have reliable scientific information to protect ourselves from the famines that previous solar minima caused.
The mantra that increasing CO2 can cause dangerous warming of the Earth is so prevalent that some people will not believe this message. Nevertheless, the scientific information behind it is well-known, proven, and reliable.
H. Douglas Lightfoot and Prof.Emeritus Gerald Ratzer(McGill)
Montreal
