Until the brown paper degradable bag is made conveniently stretchable, non-soilable and transparent, I suggest our city take an environmental step forward by passing a by-law that garbage be placed in clear plastic bags and recyclables in clear blue ones; doing so would make it easier for sanitation workers to visibly reject containers which mix the two, for inspectors to issue citations for same and to dissuade the public from hiding paint cans, batteries, caustic chemicals, electronic plastics, etc. In black plastic bags instead of taking them to an eco-centre; not doing so makes the total cocktail difficult and time-consuming to sort at receiving yards, leaving far too much dumped and not sorted.
Unfortunately, the eco centres are usually located far away or whereabouts unknown. We cannot expect those who do not have a car, especially seniors, to carry these sometimes dangerous items on public transit on cold winter days or hot summer ones to the eco-centre. It is, therefore, necessary that the city pick up these items at the home the same time as it picks up bulky items like furniture.
If the city does not provide all the above to facilitate the public separating waste better for transfer to the curb for pick-up, I question how long before it demands these clear plastic bags come with a city logo on it available at stores with a 10-cent surcharge each; and if inflation continues, hold into your pants as the surcharge goes to 25 cents each. It isn’t perfect but please add your workable initiatives, fine-tune mine and govern yourself accordingly!
Michael Shafter
Montreal
