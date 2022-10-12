Credit card companies claiming that they are not making enough money due to the cost of processing credit card sales, are not mentioning the amount of interest that they are charging on those credit cards. Many customers are spending years in order to pay their credit card debts that is if they ever end up being able to pay the full amount and not only the interest which is already high. If extra fees will be added on the back of consumers then credit card companies, banks, businesses ... will be the first losers. Consumers will go back to using cash and only buying what they need. At the end of the day, citizens are the only ones cheated because they do not have anyone to protect their backs and this is evident in everything.
Maria C. Wardoun
Montreal
