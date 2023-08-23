Canada is a wonderful country. Canadians, through their elected deputies, exercise sovereignty on Parliament Hill, all the while acknowledging that their democratic deliberations are taking place on territory belonging to the Algonquins. A kind of droit de superficie, if you like, familiar to property lawyers practicing in Quebec.
We became constitutionally independent of Great Britain after repatriation, only to fall short of being a fully sovereign nation, internally. And we accept that there is a Québecois nation within the bosom of the Canadian state that can rend the federation asunder, as long as the constitution’s amending formula is followed in accordance with the dictates of the Supreme Court laid out in its 1998 advisory on separation.
Just so. But please indulge me. I may be too long in the tooth to play Youth Wants to Know, but you’re never too old to learn. When Canada became fully independent at law, I had understood that to mean that our constitution could be modified without ratification by Great Britain. I didn’t understand it to mean that Canada could be blithely dismantled by a federal prime minister and provincial premiers operating in pharisaic legalist mode with the help of the courts, busying themselves, not with what was being done, but merely with who was doing the doing.
Which brings me to Bill 96, Quebec’s unilateral attempt to rewrite the Canadian constitution, declaring itself a French-speaking nation. It’s still unclear to me whether the current federal prime minister would sign on so that the bilateral provisions of the amending formula are followed, or if he is temporizing.
Churchill mused: “I had a feeling once about Mathematics, that I saw it all—Depth beyond depth was revealed to me—the Byss and the Abyss. I saw, as one might see the transit of Venus—or even the Lord Mayor’s Show, a quantity passing through infinity and changing its sign from plus to minus. I saw exactly how it happened and why the tergiversation was inevitable: and how the one step involved all the others. It was like politics. But it was after dinner and I let it go!”
I understand nationalist aspirations, those feelings that attend unrequited claims against the existing constitutional order. But I don’t understand the goals of Justin Trudeau’s post-national Canada. Do we want our own velvet divorce?
Me.Howard Greenfield
Montreal
