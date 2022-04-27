Christmas has come early for Premier Legault and the CAQ in the form of the new party being announced by Balarama Holness. This new party will only serve to split votes among two or three opponents and may even lead to CAQ candidates taking seats where such splits occur.
The Quebec Liberals have done little to nothing to help minority communities and certainly do not deserve any praise from the English-speaking community. That said, without a party or group having a plan to run strong candidates across the province in a concerted manner that appeals to all Quebecers, Francophone, Anglophone, and Allophone, only Legault and his hateful, mean-spirited, and small-minded sycophants will come out ahead.
Parties and candidates opposed to Bills 40, 21, 96, and other antisocial and antidemocratic legislation along with the total disaster of dealing with the pandemic, the disaster of our healthcare system, lack of respect for the needs of seniors, and the deplorable state of seniors’ residences, should get together and work to rid us of one of the worst governments we have ever suffered. This would be the only way we stand a chance to beat the CAQ in the next election. If that doesn't happen, it's an early Christmas for the Premier.
Marcus Tabachnick
Pointe Claire
