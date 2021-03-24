As always, I appreciate The Suburban leading the effort of bringing a balanced and multi-faceted perspective to the COVID conversation. I just thought I’d follow up with some more information.
I am profoundly concerned about measures when they are imposed on children directly, children who have no voice or say in the matter, and without any evidence to prove the child’s safety, given the implementation of said measures.
There is a Facebook group in Quebec comprised of nearly 17,000 members who want the masks to come off of their children; that membership number built up in a matter of just two weeks! (and let’s recognize that a single member can represent a partner who may not be a member). There are literally thousands upon thousands of people who are asking the government to rescind the mandatory masking measure, and to show the validity and unequivocal safety of this (or any other) measure before implementing it. Yes, our children deserve the greatest safety controls that humanity has to offer.
Instead of our children’s well-being getting addressed, we keep hearing on the news that children are super spreaders and therefore all the measures being imposed on them are to stave off the next waves of infections, and to protect parents from their deadly kids. Seriously? We keep hearing all this without any tangible presentation of logic or reasoning from the powers-that-be. We keep hearing this, while in the UK the messaging is starkly different (and this, as they deal with the original and variant versions of SARS-CoV-2). In the UK, children are not considered to be super-spreaders and in fact, research suggests that children are less likely to spread the virus than adults (there is a UK study that determined this, which looked at around 11.5 million infection records and the role children played in those infections).
I don’t understand how the topic of child safety is not nation-wide front-page newsworthy. The full time masking rule at school is indescribably egregious; I don’t have enough adjectives to deplore it.
Ilan Avsker
Montreal
