A seventeenth century group known as Jacobites, whose name stems for their support of James 11 and his descendants, would argue that the present king is Charles IV. They would contend that an earlier monarch, best known as Bonnie Prince Charlie, was Charles III. The entire argument stems from one issue; religion. James II, a Catholic king, fled to France, after being ousted in 1688 by his protestant sister Mary and her husband William of Orange. Mary died childless and was succeeded by her younger sister Anne, who despite her numerous births, none lived long enough to to be crowned.
At this point James II’s son, also named James, claimed the throne as James III. The government rejected his claim for being a Catholic. Consequently a distantly related German protestant, George of Hanover, despite speaking no English nor showing any affection for his new country was crowned as the new king in 1714. The present royal family is a continuation of this very Hanoverian line.
Spurned by the government, and being dubbed the Old and Young Pretender respectively, both James and, later his son, the Bonnie Prince, Charles III,[a.k.a Bonnie Prince Charlie], raised armies to take what they perceived as rightfully theirs. The first attempt launched in 1715 by James failed. The second ended in 1746, with Bonnie Prince Charlie finally heading ‘over the sea to Skye’; leaving the battlefield at Culloden littered with corpses. However, Parliamentary powers in the eighteenth century were increasing as royal power diminished. Britain’s influence expanded to include India, the Caribbean and Canada, but the real wielders of power were Prime Ministers not kings. In 1832, there was a monumental legislative change, which give voting powers to the middle classes, which over the decades has been expanded to other classes and women. We can describe it as democracy. Today, the role of the monarchy is essentially ceremonial. Some might argue it is an anachronism, but nonetheless it is part of our constitution. Charles III is our nominal head of state; he may be neither revered nor admired, but his removal will provoke lengthy and divisive political quarrels that make the status quo somewhat more preferable.
Jim Wilson
NDG
