On the democracy front, it seems the chairpersons of the English Montreal and Lester B. Pearson school boards are off to a bleak start in 2023.
While the EMSB was doing an excellent job with its campaign promoting bilingualism at its schools, the Superior Court of Quebec, on January 5, ruled against chair Joe Ortona. He failed to reverse an ethics commissioner's decision by which he was declared guilty of violating the Board's code of ethics.
The public/parents can read the details of the case on the web: citoyens.soquij.qc.ca - Case: 500-17-112352-201
Meanwhile, on January 17, the LBPSB revealed that indeed there was a communication breakdown that existed for many months. The problem involved student commissioners not receiving their emails and being in the dark on some matters, including issues dealing with school board reform Bill 40.
This is significant because Article 211.1 of the Education Act stipulates: "...the school board must adopt a policy on introducing students to democracy... in particular... a form of student representation with the council of the commissioners."
Furthermore, in a board-wide consultation concerning a "policy on student representation at the LBPSB" in November 2021, among recommendations by others, my recommendation stated: "Student Commissioners must be apprised of all matters affecting students' education."
Apparently, they were not, and this comes under the watch of Chairperson Judy Kelley who is the spokesperson for the board and "the representative to the Central Parents." The problem has now been resolved; it was a technical issue.
However, I wonder why it took a chance meeting, at the board, in December 2022, between a student commissioner and me to discover this problem that may have existed for two to three years.
With the aforesaid backdrop, it is easy to appreciate why Bill 40 calls for the directors general to be the spokespersons of our educational institutions.
For democracy's sake, I hope to see Pearson DG Cindy Finn and EMSB DG Nick Katalifos managing and controlling our school network very soon.
Chris Eustace
Pierrefonds
