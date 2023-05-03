There is no doubt Montrealers need and respect their trusted Suburban newspaper with its outspoken editorials, weekly reports and updates, rationale for the underlying truth and the credibility and clout to promote better. In short, they need a level playing field between politics and people; they perceive far too often that their elected representative avoids controversy by cowering to the party line like a parrot. On the other hand, The Suburban can provide comfort when it highlights “doing a Marc Garneau, Anthony Housefather and Emmanuella Lambropoulos” for their courage in holding strong to their personal convictions for the equality of all Canadians and Quebecers irrespective of their party leader’s position.
And of course, well-mentoring Montrealers and giving them a voice to step up to the plate with their agenda through a letter to the editor. What a waste of good talent if they are not recognized for their suggestions, solutions and initiatives for the important issues of the day!
Michael Shafter
Montreal
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.