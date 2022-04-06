Here is my dilemma. Who defines fast food? Is it the borough's job to decide what we eat? What happens when there's a local entrepreneur who wants to start a fast food restaurant in CDN-NDG? I am always wary of the government imposing itself and engaging in nanny state actions. Eating healthy is important, yet blocking fast food restaurants in our borough does not serve that aim, considering that other unhealthy options exist - like eating elsewhere. Education is key. Taxation on unhealthy food is another - since it taxes our public health system. The CDN-NDG borough has all too often stuck its nose in the affairs of local businesses that hindered its natural development and the delivery of goods and services. This has hurt our commercial streets. I say let the consumer decide. I have faith in the intelligence of the good people of CDN-NDG to make the right choices for themselves. Just because the Supreme Court says that they can legislate it does not mean it is a good idea.
Alexander Montagano
CDN
