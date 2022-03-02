As we focus on the center city, boroughs are increasing local taxes and piling up on debt. This is a tax creep like no other. Who secures this debt? What happens if a borough defaults on its’ debt ?
The borough of CDN-NDG is borrowing money to finance repairs.
At the Feb 7th CDN-NDG council meeting, our representatives voted in favour, behing closed doors, of By-law RCA22 17359 authorizing a loan of $7,750,000 to carry out repair work and preventive maintenance on buildings and to purchase equipment.
The loan shall be a burden on all ratepayers of the Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce borough. What is this loan for? What repair work? What preventative maintenance, what equipment?
Then there is BY-LAW RCA21 17357 authorizing a loan of $6,626,000 to carry out road repair work and minor repairs to
sidewalks. A total of $14,376,000 dollars. It represents 6.6% of CDN-NDG’s yearly operating budget.
This comes on the heals of another vote, where our borough council increased local tax rates. On a tax bill of $5000 we are now contributing 8.9% to borough taxes, which comes to $447.89.
Please take note that borough taxes did not exist before January 2002.
We now have a new city tax.During the recent election campaign there was no talk of raising local taxes or securing a loan to pay for basic maintenance.
Alex Montagano
CDN
