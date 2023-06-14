While forests are burning in Quebec and while 180 countries are meeting to finally tackle the scourge of micro plastics, Projet Montréal in the CDN-NDG borough is sailing merrily towards a vote, scheduled for July 4, to roll out a 10,000 m2 plastic green carpet on the largest natural area in Mackenzie King Park.
Hello ecological transition!
The borough mayor, a master of smoke and mirrors, adjusts the key words of her speeches according to the time of day, leaving her interlocutors in a fog and baffled.
The mobilization of residents - 1,240 signatures on paper and over 1,000 online - doesn't seem to faze her. It's a case of willful blindness. Unburdened by past decisions, she promises a glorious future for all sports and athletes at the Hippodrome.
In the meantime, she'll revel in the successful predation of a natural park and the kidnapping of a multi-use area because when it rains… a natural park gets a little muddy.
Line Bonneau
Côte-des-Neiges
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.