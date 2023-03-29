On Jan. 16, 2023 midday I was walking my dog on a leash at Parc Warren-Allmand in the NDG/CDN borough. As I bent over to pick up his excrement his leash slipped out of my hand.
I am 67 years old and I have moderate to severe osteoarthritis in both knees so bending down and getting back up are difficult movements.
I followed him right away and picked up his leash and started to walk out of the park.
Two city personnel called out behind me a few times and I turned around to hear from them that they had observed me for quite a while walking with my dog off leash.
That was both untrue and impossible for them to observe as I was behind a park building which obscured their view.
They refused to just give me a warning and did not offer any proof of their accusation. I gave them all the necessary information (dog license, my name and address).
A bailiff‘s letter arrived in my mailbox on March 16.
The fine was $500 and the administrative fees were $159.
This total of $659 was a complete shock and an insult.
The fine is both unjust and simply abusive.
As I am on a fixed and limited income, I am forced to move out of my rental in NDG in April of this year. This $659 fine represents about three weeks of my grocery budget.
I have attempted to reach NDG/CDN Mayor Gracia Kasoki-Katahwa by email on the same day to request assistance but have not received any response (except an automatic received response). How is this justified?
Ora Alberton
NDG
