Incredible that NDG/Cote Des Neiges borough is keen and able to add speed bumps every 25 feet on Linton between Legaré and Decelles, but is unable to fill the more travelled route of Jean Talon between Décarie and Devonshire. That is the road running along the side length of what used to be Blue Bonnets. Indeed a wonderful use of asphalt and priorities. I urge all drivers to call 311 and complain about this pothole nightmare. Further, beyond belief, it seems that half the potholes were indeed repaired in the last 45 days, but the other half of the potholes have been left to grow deeper and deeper. The logic escapes me. Please call 311 weekly to complain. If we all, or many do it, then perhaps there will be action.
Andre Zoldan
NDG
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.