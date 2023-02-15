Immigrants and the anglophone communities have contributed significantly to Montreal's economy and cosmopolitan culture. Contributions that include stories of personal sacrifices for our families, and our communities.
We now live in an era of cultural chauvinism and identity politics that discriminates against us all. Immigrants, being openly attacked by high-ranking political officials, make up 47% of CDN-NDG's population.
Local MPs, Anthony Housefather and Marc Garneau, are raising objections. Desiree McGraw, our local MNA, has stated “Bill 96 has no place in a free society." Bilingual boroughs and cities are shoring up their bilingual status to guarantee the continued provision of services in both languages.
Our right to exist, our past, present, and future is at stake. An identity defined by us, you and me - not by government authority. What has the CDN-NDG local borough council done? Nothing.
Our local councillors, controlled by Projet Montréal, regurgitate Valérie Plante's vision of an exclusive Montreal while beholden to language hawks. Projet Montréal practices historical revisionism that erases our past. They marginalize our seniors, communities and young. Their narratives are indistinguishable from Legault's ruling CAQ.
Alex Montagano
Team/Equipe CDN-NDG
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.