CDN-NDG is the most populous borough in the city. It makes it one of the biggest contributors to the city coffers.
Many of its residents are home and business owners, working hard to make ends meet.
By every observable metric, the borough suffers from chronic underfinancing. Both for our day to day needs and infrastructure investments.
We are held hostage to a financing formula that makes us poorer each year. CDN-NDG budgets don’t keep up with inflation and the lack of major investments has us fall further behind.
The city’s local financing formula does not account for sheer number of people who tax our limited infrastructure and does not address serious issues of “Territorial inequity”. All the while, the borough is imposing local taxes and taking on borough debt to make up for centre city shortfalls as we all struggle with cost-of-living increases.
What has our council done?
• Despite the budget being a main election issue in 2020, at the 2021 CDN-NDG budget council, the newly elected borough mayor denied the existence of the problem in line with her long-time party colleague Magda Popeanu, CDN-NDG councillor, member of the powerful executive committee, claimed that the “Pillage without shame” of the borough was “water under the bridge.” Peter McQueen another long time Projet Montreal faithful, voted in favour.
• In council they misrepresented the borough debt, behind closed doors, they took loans outside the normal parameters of the Montreal Charter for “equipment”. This forced a registry for a referendum as it was a derogation. My many inquiries, and access to information request have failed to reveal what this “equipment” is.
• Misled us about local investments from the centre city.
• Tried to impose additional taxes on NDG merchants, recovering from the pandemic, during the hot summer vacation months.
• The borough mayor misled us about the 2023 local taxes by stating that the tax rate remains unchanged when she knows full well that the increased home evaluations push up local taxes by 12%.
• In a complete reversal they claimed during the 2023 borough budget council meeting that the borough does suffer from “Territorial inequity”.
It is under these circumstances that our borough council has lost all credibility. Preferring to be Projet Montreal Party faithful’s rather than genuinely defend the interests of CDN-NDG.
Alexander Montagno
Équipe/Team CDN-NDG
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.